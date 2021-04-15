RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Phyno and Wurld talk respective new albums

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Phyno and Masterkraft also have a new record on the way. It is titled, 'Egbon.'

Phyno and Wurld talk respective new albums. (Penthauze)

Pulse Nigeria

On April 13, 2021, Headies-winning Nigerian singer, Wurld took to his Instagram to write, "Full album mode."

Recommended articles

Over the past few months, Wurld has been recording non-stop and even recording an unreleased song with Asa. The album would be Wurld's first, after releasing four straight EPs; Evolution in 2013; Love Is Contagious in 2018, I Like Girls With Trobul in 2019 and Afrosoul in 2019.

The same day, Nigerian superstar, Phyno took to his Instagram stories to post a picture of himself and superproducer and frequent collaborator, Masterkraft and wrote, "Album time."

Phyno says his new album is on its way. (Instagram/PhynoFino)
Phyno says his new album is on its way. (Instagram/PhynoFino) Pulse Nigeria

The album would be Phyno's follow-up to his underrated last album, Deal With It. Phyno and Masterkraft also have a new record on the way. It is titled, 'Egbon.'

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Mercy Eke shows off newly acquired Mercedes Benz G Wagon

Names of all 112 Chibok girls left with Boko Haram and 4 other things to remember about 2014 abduction

Bisola Aiyeola opens up on pausing music for Nollywood

The full details behind Rita Edochie, Prophet Odumeje and Ada Jesus' drama

Girlfriend of South African rapper AKA dies after falling off the 10th floor of a hotel building

Zamfara Governor’s wife secures employment for 20 members of Miyetti Allah

United States launches $3million food security challenge in Nigeria

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

Peruzzi says he never had sex with Davido's estranged fiancee