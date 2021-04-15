Phyno and Wurld talk respective new albums

Over the past few months, Wurld has been recording non-stop and even recording an unreleased song with Asa. The album would be Wurld's first, after releasing four straight EPs; Evolution in 2013; Love Is Contagious in 2018, I Like Girls With Trobul in 2019 and Afrosoul in 2019.

The same day, Nigerian superstar, Phyno took to his Instagram stories to post a picture of himself and superproducer and frequent collaborator, Masterkraft and wrote, "Album time."

Pulse Nigeria