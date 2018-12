news

DDE teams up with Teni and Phyno on this new one titled, 'Pray.'

Dr Dolor Entertainment, the platform that has talented singer, Teni Entertainer on its stable follows up its earlier release 'Rambo' with this new single, 'Pray', which features indigenous rapper, Phyno.

'Pray' is an uplifting anthem where the duo give it all to God over a groovy instrumental.