Artist: Phyno
Phyno & Olamide drop new collaboration titled 'Ojemba'
Long term collaborators Phyno and Olamide have released a new song titled 'Ojemba'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: January 27, 2022
Producer: Unknown
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 57 seconds
Features: 1 - Olamide
Label: Penthauze
Details/Takeaway: Superstar rappers Phyno and Olamide has added another song to their long list of collaborations. This time, they explore Highlife with which they have delivered several hits.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
L.A.X returns with new party-starting jam 'Rora'
1da Banton dazzles on new single 'Call Jehova'
Mr. Eazi drops new Amapiano tune, 'Werser'
Pheelz returns with new single, 'Stand By You'
Papaya Ex lambasts Nedu for calling her a liar
Lupo & UC Dray set to thrill listeners with upcoming single, 'Dangerous'
Phyno & Olamide drop new collaboration titled 'Ojemba'
Amber Rose wants to stay single forever...says men are disgusting
Mike Bamiloye slams Nigerian actors for romancing and kissing in movies
ADVERTISEMENT