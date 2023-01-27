ADVERTISEMENT
Phyno & Olamide drop new collaboration titled 'Ojemba'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Long term collaborators Phyno and Olamide have released a new song titled 'Ojemba'.

Phyno, Olamide
Phyno, Olamide

Artist: Phyno

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: January 27, 2022

Producer: Unknown

Song Art:

Phyno & Olamide - 'Ojemba'
Phyno & Olamide - 'Ojemba' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 57 seconds

Features: 1 - Olamide

Label: Penthauze

Details/Takeaway: Superstar rappers Phyno and Olamide has added another song to their long list of collaborations. This time, they explore Highlife with which they have delivered several hits.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

