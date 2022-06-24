'Phyno and I Have A Great Chemistry' fast-rising rapper Ifex G says about upcoming single

Speaking on his upcoming collaboration with Nigerian rap superstar, Phyno, Ifex G enjoyed every revealed he has every minute of the studio session.

"We linked in his studio and it was an instant vibe, It seemed like we had been working together for ages & the chemistry was just out of this world," says Ifex G.

Ifex G's sojourn into music started as a hobby after being influenced by different popular indigenous artists.

At a very young age, he would engage in street freestyle rap battles in Igbo language. His impressive skills earned him recognition by some of the big names in the game at the time.

His unique artistry got him regular shots to live radio freestyle sessions hosted by respected On-Air personalities, especially, Mckay Chukwu who took a keen interest in his talent.

In 2016, he emerged winner of the first edition of a prestigious talent show, Okija Rising, sponsored by the Obijackson Foundation. Soon after, he kicked off his professional career by signing a recording agreement with E-L-K Rrecords in 2019.

With the release of his first EP titled 'Anumanu' in 2020, which had songs like, 'Aanya red' and 'Bblow'- he established himself as a force to be reckoned with.

In 2021, he teamed up with super producer Masterkraft to release 'Gae', a single that continues to enjoy high commercial success.

Two more singles followed same year - 'Kolota' and 'Mmehie.' In 2022, his first single of the year, 'Ọfọ,' was widely received by his rapidly growing audience. The iconic song caught the attention of superstar rapper, Phyno, who proceeded to record a remix with Ifex G.

