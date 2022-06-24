RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Phyno and I Have A Great Chemistry' fast-rising rapper Ifex G says about upcoming single

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising artist Ifex G has revealed he's set to drop a new single with superstar rapper Phyno.

Ifex G
Ifex G

Although it was the first time these two South Eastern talented artists are working together on a project, the chemistry between them remains unmatched.

Recommended articles

Speaking on his upcoming collaboration with Nigerian rap superstar, Phyno, Ifex G enjoyed every revealed he has every minute of the studio session.

"We linked in his studio and it was an instant vibe, It seemed like we had been working together for ages & the chemistry was just out of this world," says Ifex G.

Ifex G's sojourn into music started as a hobby after being influenced by different popular indigenous artists.

At a very young age, he would engage in street freestyle rap battles in Igbo language. His impressive skills earned him recognition by some of the big names in the game at the time.

His unique artistry got him regular shots to live radio freestyle sessions hosted by respected On-Air personalities, especially, Mckay Chukwu who took a keen interest in his talent.

In 2016, he emerged winner of the first edition of a prestigious talent show, Okija Rising, sponsored by the Obijackson Foundation. Soon after, he kicked off his professional career by signing a recording agreement with E-L-K Rrecords in 2019.

With the release of his first EP titled 'Anumanu' in 2020, which had songs like, 'Aanya red' and 'Bblow'- he established himself as a force to be reckoned with.

In 2021, he teamed up with super producer Masterkraft to release 'Gae', a single that continues to enjoy high commercial success.

Two more singles followed same year - 'Kolota' and 'Mmehie.' In 2022, his first single of the year, 'Ọfọ,' was widely received by his rapidly growing audience. The iconic song caught the attention of superstar rapper, Phyno, who proceeded to record a remix with Ifex G.

Ifex G & Phyno
Ifex G & Phyno Pulse Nigeria

The ex winner of the Okija Rising Talent show also hinted about visuals for the upcoming collaboration with Phyno, which drops June 26, 2022 - while promising more in the pipeline for the fans.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hennessy Artistry VS Class: PDSTRN emerges winner of season VIII!!

Hennessy Artistry VS Class: PDSTRN emerges winner of season VIII!!

Jaido P releases new rap single 'Reason Much'

Jaido P releases new rap single 'Reason Much'

Gyakie drops sultry video for her new single 'Something'

Gyakie drops sultry video for her new single 'Something'

'Phyno and I Have A Great Chemistry' fast-rising rapper Ifex G says about upcoming single

'Phyno and I Have A Great Chemistry' fast-rising rapper Ifex G says about upcoming single

Krizbeatz recruits Bella Shmurda & Rayvanny for 'Wild Party'

Krizbeatz recruits Bella Shmurda & Rayvanny for 'Wild Party'

Ms Banks releases new Afrobeats single

Ms Banks releases new Afrobeats single

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Teni, DaBaby, Davido, Candy Bleakz, Ice Prince and more

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Teni, DaBaby, Davido, Candy Bleakz, Ice Prince and more

Tonto Dikeh nominated as deputy governorship candidate of Rivers State under ADC

Tonto Dikeh nominated as deputy governorship candidate of Rivers State under ADC

Moelogo releases new 5-track EP

Moelogo releases new 5-track EP

Trending

Billboard announces Wizkid as longest charting African artist, 'Essence' as longest charting African song

Wizkid

"Wizkid and I have been friends for 15 years" Chris Brown says on new single with Wizkid

Chris Brown, Wizkid

Video Director, TG Omori slams Twitter influencer over Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' video

TG Omori, Daniel Regha

"I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir" Kizz Daniel says

Kizz Daniel