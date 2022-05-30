Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown

Held at Black Pepper located in Pearl Towers B, Eko Atlantic City in Lagos, and themed ‘Made In Africa’, the event brimmed with good vibes and featured industry insiders/ VIPs, key stakeholders, and EMPIRE Africa's artistes including Olamide, Fireboy DML, Bad Boy Timz, Kenny Ogungbe, Dayo Adeneye -D1, Dremo, Taooma and a host of many others. In richly displayed African fashion brands, this gathering of entertainment giants was full of glitz and glamour, bringing together industry heavyweights and well-wishers to celebrate with EMPIRE.