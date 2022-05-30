RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Sunday, 15th May 2022 was an incredible night to remember as the African arm of the leading music distribution company and independent label, EMPIRE, celebrated African excellence with their inaugural intimate series of spring events themed #EMPIREsundown.

Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown

#FeatureByEMPIREAfrica - With DSP partners, media and key stakeholders hosted to an intimate mixer tagged EMPIRE Sundown Lagos, EMPIRE Sundown was the ​​company’s inaugural, intimate series of spring events set, not only to celebrate African excellence but to also mark the official introduction of EMPIRE's Africa roster and the company’s achievements since it launched operations in Africa in 2020.

Recommended articles

Held at Black Pepper located in Pearl Towers B, Eko Atlantic City in Lagos, and themed ‘Made In Africa’, the event brimmed with good vibes and featured industry insiders/ VIPs, key stakeholders, and EMPIRE Africa's artistes including Olamide, Fireboy DML, Bad Boy Timz, Kenny Ogungbe, Dayo Adeneye -D1, Dremo, Taooma and a host of many others. In richly displayed African fashion brands, this gathering of entertainment giants was full of glitz and glamour, bringing together industry heavyweights and well-wishers to celebrate with EMPIRE.

At its peak, the event was taken up a notch with a toast at sunset by the EMPIRE executives, including Ghazi Shami (CEO), Nima Etminan (COO), Tina Davis (SVP, A&R), Bolaji Kareem (Regional Head for West Africa), and Ezegozie Eze (VP, Strategy & Market Development - Africa & Diaspora).

See photos below;

Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown Pulse Nigeria
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown Pulse Nigeria
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown Pulse Nigeria
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown Pulse Nigeria
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown Pulse Nigeria
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown Pulse Nigeria
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown Pulse Nigeria
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown Pulse Nigeria
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown Pulse Nigeria
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown Pulse Nigeria
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown Pulse Nigeria
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown Pulse Nigeria
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown Pulse Nigeria
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown
Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown Pulse Nigeria

Follow EMPIRE Africa on socials:

IG: @empire.africa | Twitter: @EMPIREAfrica

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByEMPIREAfrica

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Something hooge: Sabinus demands N1bn from beverage firm over trademark infringement

Something hooge: Sabinus demands N1bn from beverage firm over trademark infringement

Comedian D.L. Hughley calls out Mo’Nique over contract dispute

Comedian D.L. Hughley calls out Mo’Nique over contract dispute

'She denied me sex and poured water on me while asleep' - Kalu Ikeagwu says as he takes ex-wife to court

'She denied me sex and poured water on me while asleep' - Kalu Ikeagwu says as he takes ex-wife to court

A new season of ‘Picture Perfect’ series is officially in the works

A new season of ‘Picture Perfect’ series is officially in the works

Dice Ailes debuts with female-centric EP 'Ladies First'

Dice Ailes debuts with female-centric EP 'Ladies First'

Annie Idibia faults Instagram glitch, says all is well with her marriage

Annie Idibia faults Instagram glitch, says all is well with her marriage

Should Africa-based label services and distribution companies adapt their model?

Should Africa-based label services and distribution companies adapt their model?

Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown

Photostory: Empire hosts inaugural event themed #EmpireSundown

American rapper Master P's daughter is dead

American rapper Master P's daughter is dead

Trending

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid and Olamide

Stefflon Don replies Burna Boy on new single, 'First of All'

Stefflon Don - First of All Song Art

Davido shares experience of working with Kanye West on his next album

DAVIDO (NME)

Watch Nigerian musician Falz score a goal at Old Trafford

Falz scores wonder goal at Old Trafford