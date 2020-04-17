Artist: Pheriwshuz
Album Title: Tha Phero
Genre: Hip-Hop, Rap, Afro-Pop,
Date of Release: April 17, 2020
Producers: TBA
Album Art:
Length: 12 Tracks, 40 minutes
Features: 7 - Dannyjoe, Magnito, Rezman, Mista Gwan, OD, E Sonngz, Enzo
Tracklist: TBA
Label: Airbove Music
Details/Takeaway: This project follows 'King David Mixtape' which dropped about a week ago. This project is more tailored to a mainstream audience via its production, but the raps are still pristine.
