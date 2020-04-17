Artist: Pheriwshuz

Album Title: Tha Phero

Genre: Hip-Hop, Rap, Afro-Pop,

Date of Release: April 17, 2020

Producers: TBA

Album Art:

Length: 12 Tracks, 40 minutes

Features: 7 - Dannyjoe, Magnito, Rezman, Mista Gwan, OD, E Sonngz, Enzo

Tracklist: TBA

Label: Airbove Music

Details/Takeaway: This project follows 'King David Mixtape' which dropped about a week ago. This project is more tailored to a mainstream audience via its production, but the raps are still pristine.

