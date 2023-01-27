Artist: Pheelz
Pheelz returns with new single, 'Stand By You'
Multi-talented producer and artist Pheelz has released a new single he calls 'Stand By You.' The single comes off the back of his tingling tune 'Ballin'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: January 27, 2022
Producer: Unknown
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 56 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Independent
Details/Takeaway: Pheelz returns with another exciting tune in which he shows his singing ability as he continues to dazzle listeners.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
L.A.X returns with new party-starting jam 'Rora'
1da Banton dazzles on new single 'Call Jehova'
Mr. Eazi drops new Amapiano tune, 'Werser'
Pheelz returns with new single, 'Stand By You'
Papaya Ex lambasts Nedu for calling her a liar
Lupo & UC Dray set to thrill listeners with upcoming single, 'Dangerous'
Phyno & Olamide drop new collaboration titled 'Ojemba'
Amber Rose wants to stay single forever...says men are disgusting
Mike Bamiloye slams Nigerian actors for romancing and kissing in movies
ADVERTISEMENT