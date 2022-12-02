Artist: Pheelz
Pheelz returns with new single, 'Ballin'
Multi-talented singer-songwriter and producer Pheelz has returned with a new single he calls 'Ballin'.
Song Title: Ballin
Genre: Afropop
Date of Release: December 2nd, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 54 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Rii Collective
Details/Takeaway: Pheelz returns with a fresh slow-burning tune that celebrates his success as he wraps up an incredible 2022.
