RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Pheelz returns with new single, 'Ballin'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multi-talented singer-songwriter and producer Pheelz has returned with a new single he calls 'Ballin'.

Pheelz - 'Ballin'
Pheelz - 'Ballin'

Artist: Pheelz

Recommended articles

Song Title: Ballin

Genre: Afropop

Date of Release: December 2nd, 2022

Producer: UNKNOWN

Song Art:

Pheelz - 'Ballin'
Pheelz - 'Ballin' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 54 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Rii Collective

Details/Takeaway: Pheelz returns with a fresh slow-burning tune that celebrates his success as he wraps up an incredible 2022.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Flavour ends 2022 with new exciting single, 'Game Changer'

Flavour ends 2022 with new exciting single, 'Game Changer'

Mavin Records drops compilation album 'Chapter X'

Mavin Records drops compilation album 'Chapter X'

Yemi Alade drops new project, 'African Baddie'

Yemi Alade drops new project, 'African Baddie'

Mayorkun wraps of 2022 with two new singles, 'Alarm' & 'Oshey Boys'

Mayorkun wraps of 2022 with two new singles, 'Alarm' & 'Oshey Boys'

Pheelz returns with new single, 'Ballin'

Pheelz returns with new single, 'Ballin'

Rema's 'Calm Down' receives Gold certification in the United States

Rema's 'Calm Down' receives Gold certification in the United States

Novemba displays flashes of fluid talent on 'Escapade'

Novemba displays flashes of fluid talent on 'Escapade'

'Selina Tested': Episode 24 Apocalypse tops YouTube Nigeria 2022 chart

'Selina Tested': Episode 24 Apocalypse tops YouTube Nigeria 2022 chart

OGB Recent and Sabinus top YouTube Nigeria's end-of-year Top 10 Creators List

OGB Recent and Sabinus top YouTube Nigeria's end-of-year Top 10 Creators List

Trending

Wizkid

Wizkid set to make history with 2023 London Stadium performance

New Music Friday (Cover: Mohbad)

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Mohbad, Naira Marley, BNXN, Portable and others

Rema, Burna Boy, Wizkid

Wizkid's '2 Sugar' bows out of UK Singles Chart after 1 week, Burna Boy's 'Alone' reaches new peak

Tems (GQ)

Tems wins Best New Act at 2022 Soul Train Awards [See Full Winners List]