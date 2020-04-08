Date: April 8, 2020
Song Title: Rii Vibe
Artist: Pheelz
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: Pheelz
Album: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Label: YBNL
Details/Takeaway: This is Pheelz's first empty beat of 2020.
You can play the song below;
Date: April 8, 2020
Song Title: Rii Vibe
Artist: Pheelz
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: Pheelz
Album: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Label: YBNL
Details/Takeaway: This is Pheelz's first empty beat of 2020.
You can play the song below;
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
WhatsApp: +2349055172167
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng