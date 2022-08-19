RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Pheelz recruits Davido for new smash hit 'Electricity'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats superstar producer, singer, and songwriter Pheelz has released a new single called 'Electricity'. The single features megastar Davido.

Pheelz X Davido - Electricity
Pheelz X Davido - Electricity

Artist: Pheelz

Recommended articles

Song Title: Electricity

Genre: Amapiano, Afrobeats

Date of Release: August 18, 2022

Producer: UNKNOWN

Song Art:

Pheelz X Davido - Electricity
Pheelz X Davido - Electricity Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 13 seconds

Features: 1 - Davido

Label: RII Collective

Details/Takeaway: Pheelz has been in fine form in 2022 with his hit single 'Finesse' enjoying wide success. In his latest effort, the star producer joins forces with megastar Davido to deliver a quintessential Afrobeats hit.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Legendary Rapper M.I Abaga drops 7th studio album 'The Guy'

Legendary Rapper M.I Abaga drops 7th studio album 'The Guy'

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Asake, Pheelz, Davido, MI Abaga, Joeboy, and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Asake, Pheelz, Davido, MI Abaga, Joeboy, and others

Laycon joins forces with A-Q for new single 'God Body V2'

Laycon joins forces with A-Q for new single 'God Body V2'

Joeboy returns with captivating new tune 'Contour'

Joeboy returns with captivating new tune 'Contour'

Asake continues red hot form with new single 'Terminator'

Asake continues red hot form with new single 'Terminator'

Tha Boy Myles teams up with Skiibii for brand new single ‘Shawty’

Tha Boy Myles teams up with Skiibii for brand new single ‘Shawty’

Pheelz recruits Davido for new smash hit 'Electricity'

Pheelz recruits Davido for new smash hit 'Electricity'

BBNaija 7: Trouble in paradise as Groovy & Phyna quarrel over Hermes

BBNaija 7: Trouble in paradise as Groovy & Phyna quarrel over Hermes

‘The Razz Guy’ comedy lands Netflix debut

‘The Razz Guy’ comedy lands Netflix debut

Trending

New Music Friday (Cover: Zinoleesky & Tiwa Savage)

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Tiwa Savage, Zinoleesky, Peruzzi, L.A.X, AQ, Brymo and others

Wizkid (SoundCity)

'Two years since my last release...Una Popsy go soon drop' Wizkid promises new music

Davido (New York Times)

'Album on the way' Davido announces

Pulse 20 Under 30 Individuals Shaping The Nigerian Music Industry

20 Under 30 Individuals shaping the Nigerian Music Industry [Pulse List]