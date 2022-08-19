Artist: Pheelz
Pheelz recruits Davido for new smash hit 'Electricity'
Afrobeats superstar producer, singer, and songwriter Pheelz has released a new single called 'Electricity'. The single features megastar Davido.
Recommended articles
Song Title: Electricity
Genre: Amapiano, Afrobeats
Date of Release: August 18, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 13 seconds
Features: 1 - Davido
Label: RII Collective
Details/Takeaway: Pheelz has been in fine form in 2022 with his hit single 'Finesse' enjoying wide success. In his latest effort, the star producer joins forces with megastar Davido to deliver a quintessential Afrobeats hit.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng