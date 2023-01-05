Pheelz previews new single titled 'Stand By You'

The music star is set to pick off in 2023 with a new single titled 'Stand By You' which he previewed on Instagram on Wednesday, 4th January 2022.

The R&B love rhythm takes a different dimension from the party records he released in 2022.

Pheelz has established himself as one of the hottest artists in Nigeria after a fantastic 2022 that saw him reach the summit of the chart, perform at the BET, and also gained more listeners across the world. His year-round performance earned him a place on Pulse's Top 10 Artist of 2022 list.