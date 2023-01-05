ADVERTISEMENT
Pheelz previews new single titled 'Stand By You'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian multi-talented artist Pheelz has previewed a new single as he seeks to start 2023 on a high note.

Pheelz [Business Day]
Details: In 2022, Pheelz enjoyed a rise in his career as an artist. He was able to deliver two hit singles with 'Finesse' feat BNXN and 'Electricity' feat Davido.

The music star is set to pick off in 2023 with a new single titled 'Stand By You' which he previewed on Instagram on Wednesday, 4th January 2022.

The R&B love rhythm takes a different dimension from the party records he released in 2022.

Pheelz has established himself as one of the hottest artists in Nigeria after a fantastic 2022 that saw him reach the summit of the chart, perform at the BET, and also gained more listeners across the world. His year-round performance earned him a place on Pulse's Top 10 Artist of 2022 list.

Pheelz will be looking to continue his ascension with 'Stand By You' which is set to be his first release of 2023.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Rema's 'Calm Down' extends run on Billboard Hot 100 into 2023

Yemi Alade berates trolls for not minding their business

Wura, BBTitans, Yvonne Orji’s ‘A Whole Me’ and other interesting titles to watch on Showmax this January

Odumodublvck set to feature Santi, Ajebo Hustlers, AQ, BOJ, Blaqbonez, others on new album

'I hope my title inspires little girls to keep going' - Chimamanda speaks on chieftaincy title

'Battle on Buka Street' makes cinema history, grosses over $60,000 in US

Do2dtun shares his views on Fancy and Alex Ekubo's relationship saga

Portable dazzle fans in the creeks

