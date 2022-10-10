'Pheelz got Olamide to sign me to YBNL,' Adekunle Gold reveals

"Pheelz (Mr. Finesse) got me signed to YBNL," Adekunle Gold said to a cheering crowd.

The award-winning artist also went on to shout out to YBNL boss and megastar Olamide for giving him the opportunity.

"I want to give a special shout-out to Olamide Baddo. Without Olamide, you guys won't know me," he said.

Adekunle Gold in O2 Brixton: In the sold-out show, Adekunle Gold thrilled the audience with a selection of songs from his 2022 album 'Catch Me If You Can' as well as some of his classic hits.