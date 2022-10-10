Details: At his O2 Brixton show in London on Saturday, 8th September 2022, Adekunle Gold in between his performance revealed that it was his previous label mate and music producer Pheelz who helped to get him signed to YBNL.
'Pheelz got Olamide to sign me to YBNL,' Adekunle Gold reveals
Nigerian Pop star Adekunle Gold has revealed that his journey to getting signed onto YBNL Records was orchestrated by Music producer and performing artist Pheelz. He made this revelation at his latest show in London.
"Pheelz (Mr. Finesse) got me signed to YBNL," Adekunle Gold said to a cheering crowd.
The award-winning artist also went on to shout out to YBNL boss and megastar Olamide for giving him the opportunity.
"I want to give a special shout-out to Olamide Baddo. Without Olamide, you guys won't know me," he said.
Adekunle Gold in O2 Brixton: In the sold-out show, Adekunle Gold thrilled the audience with a selection of songs from his 2022 album 'Catch Me If You Can' as well as some of his classic hits.
The show has guest appearances from Simi and Davido who thrilled the audience with their hit songs.
