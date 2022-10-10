RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Pheelz got Olamide to sign me to YBNL,' Adekunle Gold reveals

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Pop star Adekunle Gold has revealed that his journey to getting signed onto YBNL Records was orchestrated by Music producer and performing artist Pheelz. He made this revelation at his latest show in London.

AG Baby, Olamide, Pheelz
AG Baby, Olamide, Pheelz

Details: At his O2 Brixton show in London on Saturday, 8th September 2022, Adekunle Gold in between his performance revealed that it was his previous label mate and music producer Pheelz who helped to get him signed to YBNL.

Read Also

"Pheelz (Mr. Finesse) got me signed to YBNL," Adekunle Gold said to a cheering crowd.

The award-winning artist also went on to shout out to YBNL boss and megastar Olamide for giving him the opportunity.

"I want to give a special shout-out to Olamide Baddo. Without Olamide, you guys won't know me," he said.

Adekunle Gold in O2 Brixton: In the sold-out show, Adekunle Gold thrilled the audience with a selection of songs from his 2022 album 'Catch Me If You Can' as well as some of his classic hits.

The show has guest appearances from Simi and Davido who thrilled the audience with their hit songs.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Teni allegedly instructs her security to beat up fan at a show in Asaba

Teni allegedly instructs her security to beat up fan at a show in Asaba

Asake abruptly ends Baltimore show over security risk

Asake abruptly ends Baltimore show over security risk

'Pheelz got Olamide to sign me to YBNL,' Adekunle Gold reveals

'Pheelz got Olamide to sign me to YBNL,' Adekunle Gold reveals

Celebrities turn up en masse as Don Jazzy buries mother

Celebrities turn up en masse as Don Jazzy buries mother

On his debut album, ‘The Villain I Never Was,’ Black Sherif is like ‘The Solitary Reaper’ [Pulse Album Review]

On his debut album, ‘The Villain I Never Was,’ Black Sherif is like ‘The Solitary Reaper’ [Pulse Album Review]

ZomMadu: A Star is born [Pulse Interview]

ZomMadu: A Star is born [Pulse Interview]

Preye is poetic and philosophical on ‘Don’t Look Down!’ [Pulse EP Review]

Preye is poetic and philosophical on ‘Don’t Look Down!’ [Pulse EP Review]

'Davido sent people to attack me but they failed,' Dammy Krane cries out

'Davido sent people to attack me but they failed,' Dammy Krane cries out

Nollywood actor says desperation for fame pushes actresses to succumb to sex-for-roles

Nollywood actor says desperation for fame pushes actresses to succumb to sex-for-roles

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Minnesota Annual Wizkid Day

State of Minnesota celebrates annual Wizkid Day

Burna Boy

Burna Boy becomes Nigeria's all-time most-streamed artiste in the world

Mohbad, Naira Marley

'He has a history of getting intoxicated which affects his emotions', Naira Marley reacts to Mohbad's assault video

Asa, Tempoe, Joeboy

Asa demands 300 million naira from Tempoe & Joeboy over copyright infringement