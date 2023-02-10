Artist: Pheelz
Pheelz drops highly anticipated EP 'Pheelz Like Summer'
Multi-talented producer, singer-songwriter Pheelz has released his highly anticipated debut project titled 'Pheelz Like Summer'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Album Title: Pheelz Like Summer (EP)
Genre: Afro-pop, Afro-R&B
Date of Release: February 10th, 2023
Producer: Multiple Producers
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 21 minute 14 seconds
Features: 2 - BNXN, Davido
Label: Rii Collective
Details/Takeaway: After a string of hit releases, Pheelz delivers his debut EP that packs the easily digestible music with which he showcases different sides of his artistry and personality.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Larry Gaaga & 2baba team up with Mi Casa for new single 'Bebe'
'BBTitans': All the love triangles, circles, and situationships in Big Brother's house
'You belong to your sponsors' - Brymo slams Peter Okoye for belittling Seun Kuti
Rapper Gucci Mane welcomes second child with wife
Pheelz drops highly anticipated EP 'Pheelz Like Summer'
Ayra Starr returns with new single 'Sability'
Afroselecta-BBK & Laxy-BBK combine for new single 'Different P'
'BBTitans': Housemates lose this week's wager task
SVN Entertainment takes centre stage with Pablo 'Freestyle'
ADVERTISEMENT