Pheelz & Young Jonn join forces for new hit single 'Jelo'

Adeayo Adebiyi

From YBNL alumni Pheelz and Young Jonn have partnered for a new single called 'Jelo'.

For Pheelz's latest effort, he teams up with the electrifying hitmaker for an exciting party-starting jam he calls 'Jelo'.

According to Pheelz who enjoyed international success following the release of his hit singles 'Finesse' featuring BNXN and 'Electricity' featuring Davido, his new single 'Jelo' is a celebration of his journey and an expression of gratitude to God for the heights he has attained.

The single brings together two sensations who made the bold move from being music producers to artists. Both Pheelz and Young Jonn have enjoyed mainstream success with the latter earning a nomination for the 2023 Headies Next Rated award.

'Jelo' sees Pheelz and Young Jonn combine their signature captivating melody, smooth flow, and "Lamba" driven lyrics to deliver a sensational record.

'Jelo' is available on all streaming platforms and listeners can enjoy the celebration of the sensational rise of the YBNL alumni.

Pheelz & Young Jonn join forces for new hit single 'Jelo'

Pheelz & Young Jonn join forces for new hit single 'Jelo'

