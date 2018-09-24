Pulse.ng logo
Peter Okoye wins first award since the breakup of Psquare

Peter Okoye Singer wins first music award as a solo artist

Peter Okoye, aka Mr P has bagged his first award as a solo artist since the breakup of the group, Psquare.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Mr P receives first award since the break up of Psquare (Instagram/peterpsquare)

Ever since the break up of Psquare, the Okoye brothers have toed individual careers and it seems to be paying off as Peter Okoye receives his first recognition as a solo artist.

This was made known by the singer through a post shared on his Instagram page [peterpsquare] on Monday, September 24th, where Mr P shared images of the award with the caption,

''Yes Guys we did it! We won!!! My very first award as a solo act! You guys made this happen. INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT RECOGNITION AWARDS. Slow and Steady but surely! God is great. To iarawards my profound thanks, I was hoping to be in London but as you're aware, I'm in the middle of my US/Canadian Tour at the moment! I will be by to pick up my award personally.''

View this post on Instagram

Yes Guys we did it! We won!!! My very first award as a solo act! You guys made this happen. INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT RECOGNITION AWARDS #emo#8J+lhw==## Slow and Steady but surely! God is great#emo#8J+klw==###emo#8J+PvQ==## To @iara_awards my profound thanks, I was hoping to be in London but as you're aware, I'm in the middle of my US/Canadian Tour at the moment! I will be by to pick up my award personally. Thanks again and I'd like to dedicate this award to my super fans and my awesome son Cameron who's birthday is today. Double celebration for sure#emo#8J+klw==###emo#8J+lgg==## More coming....... Win win win no matter what#emo#8J+klw==###emo#8J+PvQ==###emo#8J+Vug==###emo#8J+PvQ==## Never give up,Be inspired#emo#8J+Pvg==##

A post shared by Mr P (@peterpsquare) on

He also added in a subsequent post,

''Team P this one is for Us! Thanks for the love and support. This is just the beginning... I MAY NOT BE THERE YET, BUT I’M CLOSER THAN I WAS YESTERDAY. Thank you so much.''

 

The International Achievement Recognition Awards (IARA) was founded in 2014 with the aim of celebrating artists across the Art and Entertainment industry, highlighting outstanding talents, laudable initiatives and recognise the hard work of those in Theatre, Music, Film/TV and the Fashion industry.

Other winners at this years edition which held over the weekend include Toyin Lawani for Best Fashion Female Designer, Bonang Matheba for Best Media Personality and Michael Dappah for Best Male Artist.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

