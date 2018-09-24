Peter Okoye wins first award since the breakup of Psquare

news

Ever since the break up of Psquare , the Okoye brothers have toed individual careers and it seems to be paying off as Peter Okoye receives his first recognition as a solo artist.

This was made known by the singer through a post shared on his Instagram page [peterpsquare] on Monday, September 24th, where Mr P shared images of the award with the caption,

''Yes Guys we did it! We won!!! My very first award as a solo act! You guys made this happen. INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT RECOGNITION AWARDS. Slow and Steady but surely! God is great. To iarawards my profound thanks, I was hoping to be in London but as you're aware, I'm in the middle of my US/Canadian Tour at the moment! I will be by to pick up my award personally.''

He also added in a subsequent post,

''Team P this one is for Us! Thanks for the love and support. This is just the beginning... I MAY NOT BE THERE YET, BUT I’M CLOSER THAN I WAS YESTERDAY. Thank you so much.''

The International Achievement Recognition Awards (IARA) was founded in 2014 with the aim of celebrating artists across the Art and Entertainment industry, highlighting outstanding talents, laudable initiatives and recognise the hard work of those in Theatre, Music, Film/TV and the Fashion industry.