On April 9, 2021, Nigerian singer, Peruzzi released 'Rum N' Boogie,' his fourth body of work his three years. To commemorate the release, he appears on Africa Now, on Apple Music Radio with DJ Cuppy.

During the chat, he told Cuppy about what he learned from Davido and why his latest album, Rum N' Boogie is split in two halves.

On Davido, he says, "I lived with David for two years, and I can tell you he doesn't sleep. Me meeting Davido, thinking ‘okay, this guy has already achieved now, he's supposed to play and supposed to chill,’ and then he is in the studio till 7:00 AM, 6:00 AM. I'm like no, I just knew that okay guy, the higher you go, the more you have to give, you get me. And that's what drives me, till today.”

'Rum N' Boogie' comes in two parts of a total of 20 tracks. Peruzzi explains, "“The rum part is for like all the emotional songs, the love songs and stuff. And then, the boogie part is basically what people have not seen me do before, like me trying new things. Your up tempo days all the way straight to the club.”

You can stream the album HERE.