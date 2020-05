Artist: Peruzzi

Song Title: Cinnati Love

Genre: Afro&B

Album: TBA

Date of release: May 15, 2020

Label: DMW

Producer: Rexxie

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Fans might have expected the Davido-produced 'Gaza,' but we are getting 'Cinnati Love' instead.

You can listen to the song below;