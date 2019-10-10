Nigerian singer, Peruzzi has announced her album, 'Huncho Vibes.'

The DMW/Golden Boy act made the announcement via his Twitter account on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. The caption reads, "MY PEOPLE, THANKS FOR THE LOVE AND SUPPORT SO FAR!!! ITS BEEN AN AMAZING RIDE WITH YALL! I AM GLAD TO ANNOUNCE MY FIRST ALBUM “HUNCHO VIBES” !!! ACCEPT IT, LOVE IT AND TELL THE WORLD ABOUT IT! THANK YOU."

This album follows the Heartwork EP which was released in the final months of 2018.

His fans are excited at the prospects of the album.