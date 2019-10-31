Artist: Peruzzi featuring Davido

Song Title: Sunshine

Genre: EDM

Album: Huncho Vibes Vol. I

Date of release: October30, 2019

Label: DMW

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: With his debut album, Huncho Vibes Vol. I set to drop on November 22, 2019, this represents the second single off the album. Like 'Only You,' it is also good. Huncho Vibes Vol. 1 looks really promising.

This is definitely a good song that bodes so well for Huncho Vibes, however it might not be a single. It would have been better as an album track. It does tie into the current sonic revolution cutting across the Nigerian mainstream, but it might be too EDM to truly make a mark. If the producer had employed afrobeats percussion like Jay Sleek did with 2Baba's 'Implication,' it would have banged.

You can listen to the song below;

Ratings: 5/10