Artist: Peruzzi
Peruzzi returns with sensational new single 'Hypertension'
Super talented Afrobeats single, songwriter Peruzzi has released a new single he calls hypertension.
Song Title: Hypertension
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: August 12th, 2022
Producer: Dante
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 17 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: PERUZZI
Details/Takeaway: Peruzzi is one of Afrobeats' finest singer and songwriter whose distinct melody captivates listeners. In his new single 'Hypertension', Peruzzi combines trending elements to deliver a catchy Amapiano tune.
