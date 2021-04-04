Peruzzi drags former label boss yet again

He said, "You are still going on social media, it means it's not favouring you now. Me, I'm good... Me, I like court. He [Patrick] got me arrested one time now, I landed from Lagos to Abuja, I had a show and he got me arrested. You say you have an artist, right and that you have a contract and the artist breached the contract.

"That means if you go to court, you would win [the case] for sure right? So why don't you just go there?"