RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Peruzzi drags former label boss yet again

Authors:

Motolani Alake

In January 2020, the Anyaene had taken to Twitter to drag Peruzzi and Davido via a long, viral Twitter thread. Peruzzi then responded with lighthearted jibes.

Peruzzi drags former record label boss yet again. [Instagram/PeruzziVibes]

Pulse Nigeria

On April 3, 2021, Nigerian singer, Peruzzi appeared on Nancy Isime Show, hosted by actor and TV host, Nancy Isime where he discussed a few issues including the ongoing drama he has with Patrick Anyaene, the CEO of Golden Boy Entertainment, a record label to which he was signed before he joined Davido's DMW.

Recommended articles

He said, "You are still going on social media, it means it's not favouring you now. Me, I'm good... Me, I like court. He [Patrick] got me arrested one time now, I landed from Lagos to Abuja, I had a show and he got me arrested. You say you have an artist, right and that you have a contract and the artist breached the contract.

"That means if you go to court, you would win [the case] for sure right? So why don't you just go there?"

Anyaene captured the video and reposted on his social media with the caption, "Hey @Peruzzi_VIBES. OK I have kept quiet for a minute because ur lawyers begged I stopped social media until after the court case. I arrested u and you cried as usual, I have so much to leak but the contract is enough. you're Clown for real."

In the background, he can he heard saying, "This guy is an a**hole for real, ingrate... bastard."

In January 2020, the Anyaene had taken to Twitter to drag Peruzzi and Davido via a long, viral Twitter thread. Peruzzi then responded with lighthearted jibes.

On the same day, Pulse Nigeria had an exclusive chat with Anyaene, during which he revealed some interesting facts.

Peruzzi is set to release his fourth body of work, Rum and Boogie on April 9, 2021.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Don Jazzy speaks on rumours of being broke, staying in a rented house and real estate investment

Should you be using Kayan Mata products?

Davido's estranged fiancee Chioma Rowland deletes all his photos on her Instagram page

'I am related to Daddy Showkey,' says Don Jazzy

FG asks states to suspend COVID-19 vaccination after using half of doses allocated to them

What are the causes of low sex drive in women and here’s how to increase it

Don Jazzy opens up on marriage, says he got married at 20, divorced at 22

Air Force disagrees with Boko Haram on missing fighter jet

Nigerian beauty queen shot dead in the United States of America