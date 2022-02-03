RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Peruzzi announces new records with Davido, Olamide and Fireboy

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Fireboy and Peruzzi collaborated on 'Southy Love,' a record off Peruzzi's fourth body of work, Rum and Boogie.

Peruzzi and Davido star in playful new video for, 'Cincinnati' by Governor of Africa. (Playnation)
Peruzzi and Davido star in playful new video for, 'Cincinnati' by Governor of Africa. (Playnation)

Over the past week, DMW/EMPIRE act, Peruzzi announced three new songs via his Twitter page. One is with his label boss and frequent collaborator, Davido. Another is with YBNL boss and rap legend, Olamide while the other is with Fireboy.

A few hours before Peruzzi announced all three records, he had a euphoric Twitter exchange with Peruzzi, during which he reveals that their latest collaboration was made within 12 minutes. Olamide is the current toast of Nigerian music as a featured artist. He previously collaborated with Peruzzi on Carpe Diem.

Fireboy and Peruzzi collaborated on 'Southy Love,' a record off Peruzzi's fourth body of work, Rum and Boogie. Rumour also has it that Peruzzi inspired Fireboy's international smash, 'Peru.'

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

