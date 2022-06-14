Fireboy's 'Peru' remix featuring British pop star Ed Sheeran has enjoyed both domestic and international success. The success has sustained it at the summit of the Billboard Afrobeats Chart for 6 weeks which is a record previously held by 'Love Nwantiti'.
Fireboy's 'Peru' equals CKay's 'Love Nwantiti's' 6 weeks record atop the Billboard Afrobeats Song Chart
In a tweet by @edonchart an account dedicated to posting Ed Sheeran's chart performance it was revealed that Afrobeats superstar Fireboy has equaled CKay's 6 week record atop the Billboard Afrobeats Chart.
'Peru' has joined 'Love Nwantiti' has Afrobeats songs that has achieved global success and both CKay and Fireboy will be hoping to build on their international successes.
