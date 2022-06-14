RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fireboy's 'Peru' equals CKay's 'Love Nwantiti's' 6 weeks record atop the Billboard Afrobeats Song Chart

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

In a tweet by @edonchart an account dedicated to posting Ed Sheeran's chart performance it was revealed that Afrobeats superstar Fireboy has equaled CKay's 6 week record atop the Billboard Afrobeats Chart.

Ed Sheeran and Fireboy
Ed Sheeran and Fireboy

Fireboy's 'Peru' remix featuring British pop star Ed Sheeran has enjoyed both domestic and international success. The success has sustained it at the summit of the Billboard Afrobeats Chart for 6 weeks which is a record previously held by 'Love Nwantiti'.

Recommended articles

'Peru' has joined 'Love Nwantiti' has Afrobeats songs that has achieved global success and both CKay and Fireboy will be hoping to build on their international successes.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Will Pete Edochie play Satan in C.O.L.D movie? Here's the official trailer

Will Pete Edochie play Satan in C.O.L.D movie? Here's the official trailer

Kaandace Cooper’s ‘Love and Life EP’ is seamless and smooth [Pulse EP Review]

Kaandace Cooper’s ‘Love and Life EP’ is seamless and smooth [Pulse EP Review]

#LFLM Lagos Friday London Monday - The current No. 1 album on the iTunes Nigeria album chart

#LFLM Lagos Friday London Monday - The current No. 1 album on the iTunes Nigeria album chart

Fireboy's 'Peru' equals CKay's 'Love Nwantiti's' 6 weeks record atop the Billboard Afrobeats Song Chart

Fireboy's 'Peru' equals CKay's 'Love Nwantiti's' 6 weeks record atop the Billboard Afrobeats Song Chart

Davido set to drop new single featuring CKay and Focalistic on Friday 17th June

Davido set to drop new single featuring CKay and Focalistic on Friday 17th June

Singer Portable welcomes 2nd child with partner

Singer Portable welcomes 2nd child with partner

Jennifer Hudson becomes 2nd Black woman to achieve EGOT status

Jennifer Hudson becomes 2nd Black woman to achieve EGOT status

Block Party Is Love Foundation announces the winners of its academic grant

Block Party Is Love Foundation announces the winners of its academic grant

Larry Gaaga appointed Vice President, A&R, at Def Jam Africa

Larry Gaaga appointed Vice President, A&R, at Def Jam Africa

Trending

Chris Brown teases new single featuring Wizkid

Wizkid and Chris Brown

Twitter reacts to Rolling Stone's ranking of Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' as 16th greatest hip hop album of all time

Cardi-B-invasion-of-privacy (Rollingstone)

How the DJ stole the show at APC presidential primaries

DJ Benny

Pulse List: 5 times Nigerian artists have teased joint projects

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel, and Focalistic