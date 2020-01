Date: January 4, 2020

Song Title: Full Effect

Artist: Payper Corleone featuring Hotyce and Sinzu

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Producer: Jahlil Beats

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Traphouse/K20/30BG

Details/Takeaway: This marks a first collaboration between the trio. The song was also released on Payper Corleone's birthday.

You can listen to it below;