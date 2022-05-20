Song Title: Sacrifice
PayBac Iboro shares a scintillating single, 'Sacrifice'
Artist: PayBac Iboro
Genre: Hip-Hop, Afro-fusion
Date of Release: May 20, 2022
Producer: TBD
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 37 seconds
Features: 0
Label: CULT! Records
Details/Takeaway: On his Instagram page, PayBac Iboro wrote, “Had a lot of setbacks and false starts trying to put this out. Finally happy to announce. SACRIFICE out May 20th. Last single off the album. "
