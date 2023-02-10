ADVERTISEMENT
Soundtrack your Valentine with the stimulating visuals of Pawzz's 'Body Language'

Adeayo Adebiyi

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Pawzz, a Nigerian singer-songwriter, unveils the perfect intoxicating song for your sexy playlists from his debut EP, 'Prezz Play'. The song, titled 'Body Language,' has received a steamy accompanying visualizer, which features some aerial gymnastics with Pawzz and his love interest.

Pawwz - 'Body Language'
Artist: Moore DH

Song Title: Body Lanuguage

Genre: R&B

Date of Release: February 5th, 2023

Video Director: She Is Nonso

Length: 2 minutes 49 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Free Me

Details/Takeaway: Pawzz, a Port-Harcourt-born afro-fusion performing artist, released a multi-genre body of work, Prezz Play, on January 20, 2023, showcasing his vocal dexterity and lyrical abilities. Prezz Play is a body of work that captures his experiences and innermost thoughts through premium melodies and an inimitable flow.

'Body Language,' according to Pawzz, is a picture of his bedroom, a slow tempo tune to enhance our sensuality and inspire us to give more to our lovers, especially on this year’s Valentine’s.

STREAM “PREZZ PLAY” Here

Larry Gaaga & 2baba team up with Mi Casa for new single 'Bebe'

'BBTitans': All love triangles, circles, and trapeziums in Big Brother's house

'You belong to your sponsors' - Brymo slams Peter Okoye for belittling Seun Kuti

Rapper Gucci Mane welcomes second child with wife

Pheelz drops highly anticipated EP 'Pheelz Like Summer'

Ayra Starr returns with new single 'Sability'

Afroselecta-BBK & Laxy-BBK combine for new single 'Different P'

'BBTitans': Housemates lose this week's wager task

SVN Entertainment takes centre stage with Pablo 'Freestyle'

Tems, Burna Boy

These women have Grammy affiliations

Tems, Burna Boy

Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Lagbaja, Simi

