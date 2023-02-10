Artist: Moore DH
Soundtrack your Valentine with the stimulating visuals of Pawzz's 'Body Language'
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Pawzz, a Nigerian singer-songwriter, unveils the perfect intoxicating song for your sexy playlists from his debut EP, 'Prezz Play'. The song, titled 'Body Language,' has received a steamy accompanying visualizer, which features some aerial gymnastics with Pawzz and his love interest.
Song Title: Body Lanuguage
Genre: R&B
Date of Release: February 5th, 2023
Video Director: She Is Nonso
Length: 2 minutes 49 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Free Me
Details/Takeaway: Pawzz, a Port-Harcourt-born afro-fusion performing artist, released a multi-genre body of work, Prezz Play, on January 20, 2023, showcasing his vocal dexterity and lyrical abilities. Prezz Play is a body of work that captures his experiences and innermost thoughts through premium melodies and an inimitable flow.
'Body Language,' according to Pawzz, is a picture of his bedroom, a slow tempo tune to enhance our sensuality and inspire us to give more to our lovers, especially on this year’s Valentine’s.
