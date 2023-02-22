Pawzz announced as Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria

Born and raised in Port-Harcourt, Nigeria, Pawzz has been working diligently for several months alongside distribution and label services company, Freeme Music, in order to fully realise his artist potential. Now, with a clear focus on leveraging his individuality, Pawzz is determined to make a positive impact on the youth through his music, by teaching them to embrace their authentic selves.

His debut EP 'Prezz Play' released in 2023, available to stream on Apple Music and released through Freeme Music, blends Afrobeats, Afropop, Alté, R&B and Amapiano to create a sound that’s steeped in energy and evergreen melodies, anchored by the uptempo Afrobeats single, 'Koma'.

As the newest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Nigeria, Pawzz will be featured across Apple Music’s Nigeria’s Up Next playlist. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world. The playlist is genre agnostic and represents a line-up of artists our global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience.