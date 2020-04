Date: April 17, 2020

Song Title: Kolo

Artist: Paul Play

Genre: Afro&B

Producer: Nonso Amadi

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This is Paul Play's second single of 2020 after a remix to his classic smash, 'Angel of My Life' featured Runtown. 'Kolo' is a remix to Paul Play's classic love tune of the 2000s, 'Forever.'