Artist: Patoranking

Album Title: Wilmer

Genre: Afrobeats, afro-fusion, (TBA)

Date of Release: May 24, 2019

Producers: DJ Coublon (Tracks 2, 4 and 7), Mar. Kamera (Tracks 1 and 12), DJ Buddha/Shermanology/Menasa (Track 13), Mix Master Garzy (Tracks 6 and 10), Botcash (Track 9), CTEA, (Track 5), Greendoe and Abayomi Kadejoh (Track 8), and Hycinth and Sarz (Track 11),

Length: 12 Tracks

Features: 6 – Davido, Busiswa, Donae’o, Dadju, Nyashinski and Bera

Tracklist:

Details/Takeaway: Fresh of headlining the 2019 edition of Gidifest, Nigerian singer, Patoranking is set to release his second studio album on Friday, May 24, 2019. The album would be the follow-up to his polarizing debut album, God Over Everything (GOE), released in 2016.

Of all the singles the singer has released since 2017, only ‘Confirm’ featuring Davido and the Fela-inspired ‘Lenge Lenge’ will make the album, Wilmer.

In the Instagram statement accompanying the announcement for the album, the singer wrote the following caption, “I’ve put my heart and soul into this Album. Wilmer has purely been a blessing and I hope this project encourages you, motivates you and blesses u. The journey hasn’t been easy but we are thankful for where we are headed. God bless every single one of you and everyone who has been a part of this masterpiece.”

He then proceeded to thank everyone who worked on the album. The album is now available for pre-order.