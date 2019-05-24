On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, Pulse wrote that Nigerian singer, Patoranking was going to release his second studio album, Wilmer today, May 24, 2019.

Earlier today, the singer released the 12-track album and here are details;

Genre: Afrobeats, afro-fusion, konto, gqom

Date of Release: May 24, 2019

Producers: DJ Coublon (Tracks 2, 4 and 7), Mar. Kamera (Tracks 1 and 12), DJ Buddha/Shermanology/Menasa (Track 13), Mix Master Garzy (Tracks 6 and 10), Botcash (Track 9), CTEA, (Track 5), Greendoe and Abayomi Kadejoh (Track 8), and Hycinth and Sarz (Track 11),

Length: 12 Tracks

Features: 6 – Davido, Busiswa, Donae’o, Dadju, Nyashinski and Bera

Tracklist:

The album is follow-up to his polarizing debut album, God Over Everything (GOE), released in 2016.

Of all the singles the singer has released since 2017, only ‘Confirm’ featuring Davido and the Fela-inspired ‘Lenge Lenge’ make the album, Wilmer.

On his Instagram page @patorankingfire, the singer posted the message below.

You can listen to the album on all paid streaming services.