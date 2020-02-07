Date: February 7, 2020

Song Title: I'm In Love

Artist: Patoranking

Genre: Afrobeats, Pon Pon

Producer: TBA

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: As he gets set for his show on February 14, 2020 in Abuja, he warms his fans to a new bop. Built on a familiar pan-African pop sound that's peculiar to East African singers, Patoranking declares love.

You can check Patorankings performance of his song, 'Feelings' on Colors show HERE. The song was on his 2019 album, Wilmer.

You can play the song below;