Date: February 7, 2020
Song Title: I'm In Love
Artist: Patoranking
Genre: Afrobeats, Pon Pon
Producer: TBA
Album: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Label: TBA
Details/Takeaway: As he gets set for his show on February 14, 2020 in Abuja, he warms his fans to a new bop. Built on a familiar pan-African pop sound that's peculiar to East African singers, Patoranking declares love.
You can check Patorankings performance of his song, 'Feelings' on Colors show HERE. The song was on his 2019 album, Wilmer.
You can play the song below;