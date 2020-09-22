Virtual hangouts with top Nigerian music stars will take place over four days during the week. Megastars Patoranking, DJ Cuppy, Adekunle Gold and Fireboy DML will be interacting with their fans on the 23rd, 24th, 25th and 26th of September, respectively. The artists will leverage the platform to share some of their interesting plans with their fans.

Beyond celebrating the immense talent demonstrated by Nigerian music stars, the goal of YouTube Music Week is also to showcase some of the top artists and songs making waves on the YouTube Music platform. Other fun features on YouTube Music like lyrics, playlists, background play, availability of remixes and covers will also be highlighted.

Launched earlier this year in Nigeria, YouTube Music reinforces YouTube’s long-term commitment to support the growth of the music industry in Nigeria. The music streaming service uses the magic of YouTube to give fans official songs, albums, thousands of playlists and artist radio, plus YouTube’s tremendous catalogue of remixes, live performances, covers and music videos that can not be found anywhere else - personalized and all simply organized in one place.

Music has been scientifically found to be a therapeutic medium. It allows people to express their feelings and communicate with others. YouTube Music Week is celebrating music as a tool that helps people to endure and persevere, particularly in difficult times like these.

“Music fans have had a hard time dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic; YouTube Music week is focused on helping music fans discover music that helps them deal with this difficult period ensuring they go through it stronger,” says Adetutu Laditan, Product Marketing Manager, Google.

YouTube has helped music lovers discover music that connects with their interests. The platform has enabled creators and fans to access and be inspired by music from everywhere. In Nigeria, YouTube is redefining the entertainment experience as the online platform that exports Afrobeat.

“In the last 15 years, YouTube has played an essential role in the discovery and development of African sound, exporting African music to listeners worldwide, enabling collaborations within the global and regional music industry, and accelerating the transition to digital for fans on the continent,” adds Laditan.

YouTube has continued to provide a platform for Nigerians to share the country’s unique and diverse culture on a global stage, and also to offer Nigerian users more relevant content. With cultural movements growing and building on YouTube, the platform plays an essential role in the discovery and development of African sound, exporting African music to listeners worldwide.

YouTube Music app is available to download from the Play Store and App Store or users can check out the web player at music.youtube.com.

