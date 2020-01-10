Artist: Ojayy Wright
Album Title: 37 Degrees In Lagos
Genre: Afropop, afro-fusion, afro-soul, afro&B, afrobeats
Date of Release: January 10, 2020
Producers: TBA
Album Art:
Length: 36 mins, 11 songs
Features: 5 - Pasuma, CDQ, Small Doctor, Ice Prince and Chidinma
Tracklist:
Details/Takeaway: Upon the album's release, Wright took to his Instagram account to write that, "So many Friends, a lot more Foes & a few Real Ones; But we mean business this Year!"
According to Ojayy Wright 'Real Madrid' which features Ice Prince and 'Buy N Sell' which features Chidinma are highlights of his EP.
You can listen to the EP on Audiomack HERE.