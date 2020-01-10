Artist: Ojayy Wright

Album Title: 37 Degrees In Lagos

Genre: Afropop, afro-fusion, afro-soul, afro&B, afrobeats

Date of Release: January 10, 2020

Producers: TBA

Album Art:

Pasuma, CDQ, Small Doctor, Ice Prince feature on Ojayy Wright's new 10-track album, '37 Degrees In Lagos.' (Ojayy Music)

Length: 36 mins, 11 songs

Features: 5 - Pasuma, CDQ, Small Doctor, Ice Prince and Chidinma

Tracklist:

Details/Takeaway: Upon the album's release, Wright took to his Instagram account to write that, "So many Friends, a lot more Foes & a few Real Ones; But we mean business this Year!"

According to Ojayy Wright 'Real Madrid' which features Ice Prince and 'Buy N Sell' which features Chidinma are highlights of his EP.

You can listen to the EP on Audiomack HERE.