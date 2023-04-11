'Party No Dey Stop', 'Sability', 'Soso' amongst most searched songs in Nigeria in Q1 2023
Some of the hottest singles released in the 2023 have made the list for the most searched songs in Nigeria in the first quarter of 2023.
A captivating blend of politics, pop culture, and curiosity swept across the Nigerian digital landscape in the first quarter of 2023, Google has revealed the top searches for the year.
In the realm of music, homegrown talent took center stage as Nigerians avidly sought out the latest tunes. Spyro's infectious hit, 'Who is your guy?' claimed the top spot, with Ruger's 'Asiwaju' and 'Carry me go' by Boy Spyce and Khaid securing second and third places, respectively.
Below are the top 10 most searched songs in Nigeria in Q1.
- Who is your guy? - Spyro
- Ruger - Asiwaju
- Carry me go - Boy Spyce and Khaid
- Soso - Omah Lay
- Stability - Ayra Starr
- Rich till I die - Kizz Daniel
- Party No Dey Stop - Adekunle Gold and Zinoleesky
- Tobechukwu - Nathaniel Bassey and Mercy Chinwo
- Gwagwalada - BNXN, Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez
- Won da mo - Mavins, Rema and Boy Spyce
