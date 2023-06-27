Pan-African digital content company, Afrorevo presents 24-hour Afrobeat radio station, VYBZ FM 94.5

Vybz FM 94.5, the #1 Afrobeats visual music radio station based in Lagos, streaming at Vybzfm.com, is making waves both locally and globally with its dynamic programming and commitment to showcasing the best of African music.

Since its commercial broadcast approval by NBC on December 13, 2022, Vybz 94.5 FM has emerged as a platform dedicated to empowering women in the industry and curating an unmatched 24-hour Afrobeats musical experience for its listeners; with “More Music, Less Talk”

Vybz 94.5 FM takes pride in discovering new artists and music from the thriving Afrobeats and World Music scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through a commitment to musical exploration and a source for discovering current songs and rising talents, Vybz 94.5 FM does diligent searches and curation from major music platforms like TikTok, Shazam, Snap, Boomplay, YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and Turntable Charts, in addition to receiving music from major USA, UK, and Jamaican labels to introduce its audience to fresh, trendy music and emerging talents.

Vybz 94.5 FM has a Lagos target audience of 14-45-year-olds and has attracted 851,000+ Lagos listeners and over 200,000 global streamers, with diverse programming that resonates with the youth and 80% of the social class with disposable income making Vybz 94.5 FM an attractive platform for advertisers, many of whom include MTN, Airtel, HP, Colgate, SAA, Joy, Red Bull, Tecno, Itel, Pernod, among others.

Recognizing the power of collaborations, Vybz 94.5 FM has joined forces with influential brands such as Boomplay, Platoon, Trace TV, FILMhouse Cinema, The Observatory, Hard Rock Cafe, Rhapsody’s and Casper & Gambini's.

These collaborations allow Vybz 94.5 FM to broaden its reach and provide listeners with exclusive experiences that transcend traditional radio. As the station continues to captivate listeners and forge strategic partnerships, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the music industry both within Nigeria and beyond.

For more information, visit VybzFM.com and tune in to Vybz 94.5 FM Lagos to experience the rhythm of Afrobeats like never before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow @Vybz945fm on all social media platforms and stay tuned for more.

---