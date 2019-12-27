The Show Dem Camp duo (made up of Tec & Ghost) have finally completed plans for the 2019 edition of the Palmwine Music Festival.

After the success of an international edition of the Palm Wine Music Festival which held in the UK some time in the year, the veteran alternative crew whose brand new album “The Palmwine Express” is currently doing some crazy numbers, are set to go on a roll again with a never-seen-before concert which will be talked about for a long time to come.

Palmwine Music Festival: Show Dem Camp declares readiness for 2019 edition

The event, which is taking place on the 28th of October at The Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, is set to experience some major performances from some of your biggest and hottest acts of 2019 – Vector, Ycee, Ajebutter22, Tems, Moelogo, Ladi Poe, Oxlade, Buju, Jinmi Abduls, Tomi Thomas and many more. This is event as the tradition has proven is one of the most diverse and electrifying festival of the year.

On the wheels of steel will be DJs – Joey, Femo, Camron and others.

Time for the event is 5pm and tickets could be purchased at www.palmwinefest.com.