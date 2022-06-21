#FeatureByPadre - Padre (real name, Adeola Abimbola Bakare) raised the curtains of his music career in the year 2013 and has since, emancipated several musical projects; getting busy with academics, he went on and secured a degree in Mass Communication from the prestigious Bowen University, a private Baptist Christian Nigerian university owned and operated by the Nigerian Baptist Convention, back in the year 2016. Currently based in Toronto, the capital of the province of Ontario which is a major city in Canada, Padre has got his name on musical blockbusters such as "Cautious," "Pull Up" and most recently, "Gaza," a tune which peaked on the Top 10 Naija Apple Music Chart daily for one week.
Padre announces EP, 'District Zero'
Padre shares new EP tagged 'District Zero'.
"District Zero," his first official extended play, is a collection of six tracks and is currently enjoying massive airplays and streams on major digital music stores - it would be notable to iterate his works with several known acts out of the Ontario/New York axis - the songs slated on this EP are upbeat high-vibe party-movers, that showcase Padre's versatility in song-writing and delivery. With smooth transverse from the Afro-Pop genre to soulful rhythms, this body of work is a delightful collection for listen at any given moment, as it's soothing to the ears and delightfully pleasant to the soul.
Inspired by real-life happenings and experiences around him, "District Zero" embodies the Broadband Music Inc. recording act as heavily perceived on this project; managed by Ele Management/Jin Gogo, the EP was executively-produced by Adeola Bakare and produced by Owen Dagagne - Padre is not throwing in the towels anytime soon as he's promised to continuously quench the thirst of his fans with the release of more songs and albums in the near future and also has plans to collaborate with top artistes across the globe - for now, listen up and share your thoughts. | ENJOY!!!
CONNECT WITH "Padre"
Instagram: padre_7
---
#FeaturedPost #FeatureByPadre
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng