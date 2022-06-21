Padre announces EP, 'District Zero'

#FeatureByPadre - Padre (real name, Adeola Abimbola Bakare) raised the curtains of his music career in the year 2013 and has since, emancipated several musical projects; getting busy with academics, he went on and secured a degree in Mass Communication from the prestigious Bowen University, a private Baptist Christian Nigerian university owned and operated by the Nigerian Baptist Convention, back in the year 2016. Currently based in Toronto, the capital of the province of Ontario which is a major city in Canada, Padre has got his name on musical blockbusters such as "Cautious," "Pull Up" and most recently, "Gaza," a tune which peaked on the Top 10 Naija Apple Music Chart daily for one week.