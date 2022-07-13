The teaser features an upbeat song with a catchy chorus that's likely going to instantly captivate listeners.
P-Square releases teaser for new single 'Jaiye'
Legendary music duo P-Square has released the teaser for their next single 'Jaiye' which is set to drop on July 22nd 2022.
Recommended articles
Fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of new song since the brothers reunited a year ago after about 4 years of their infamous split. 'Jaiye' is set to be the first single in P=Square's second era and judging from the teaser, it's going to be worth the wait.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng