P-Square releases teaser for new single 'Jaiye'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Legendary music duo P-Square has released the teaser for their next single 'Jaiye' which is set to drop on July 22nd 2022.

P-Square
P-Square

The teaser features an upbeat song with a catchy chorus that's likely going to instantly captivate listeners.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of new song since the brothers reunited a year ago after about 4 years of their infamous split. 'Jaiye' is set to be the first single in P=Square's second era and judging from the teaser, it's going to be worth the wait.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

