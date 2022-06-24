Afrobeats legend P-Square teases new single

At the peak of their careers which endured for several years, P-Square was one of the biggest acts in Afrobeats and African music. Their music swept the continent and their dance moves was greatly admired.

After over a decade of making timeless music, the twin brothers decided to split up despite pleas from fans and well meaning individuals.

After their unfortunate split, their respective solo careers didn't hit the heights they achieved as a team. And after years apart, the brothers got back together.

Since their celebrated return, fans have been waiting for the duo to go back to making the captivating music they are known for.