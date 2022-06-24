RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Afrobeats legend P-Square teases new single

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

After over a year of getting back together, P-Square has assured fans they have new music coming.

PSquare (Spotify)
PSquare (Spotify)

In a tweet on Friday June 24th 2022, Peter shared "No sleep! We are still awake here in the studio working! Get ready! Good/Evergreen music is comin,." he tweeted urging fans to expect new music from the famous duo soon.

Recommended articles

At the peak of their careers which endured for several years, P-Square was one of the biggest acts in Afrobeats and African music. Their music swept the continent and their dance moves was greatly admired.

After over a decade of making timeless music, the twin brothers decided to split up despite pleas from fans and well meaning individuals.

After their unfortunate split, their respective solo careers didn't hit the heights they achieved as a team. And after years apart, the brothers got back together.

Since their celebrated return, fans have been waiting for the duo to go back to making the captivating music they are known for.

P-Square has finally revealed that they have new music coming and fans will surely be delighted to begin the second era of the legendary group whose talent took Afrobeats to a greater heights.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Afrobeats legend P-Square teases new single

Afrobeats legend P-Square teases new single

Superstar music producer Shizzi teases upcoming single featuring Fireboy

Superstar music producer Shizzi teases upcoming single featuring Fireboy

Flagboy releases debut EP titled 'Life'

Flagboy releases debut EP titled 'Life'

Hennessy Artistry VS Class: PDSTRN emerges winner of season VIII!!

Hennessy Artistry VS Class: PDSTRN emerges winner of season VIII!!

Jaido P releases new rap single 'Reason Much'

Jaido P releases new rap single 'Reason Much'

Gyakie drops sultry video for her new single 'Something'

Gyakie drops sultry video for her new single 'Something'

'Phyno and I Have A Great Chemistry' fast-rising rapper Ifex G says about upcoming single

'Phyno and I Have A Great Chemistry' fast-rising rapper Ifex G says about upcoming single

Krizbeatz recruits Bella Shmurda & Rayvanny for 'Wild Party'

Krizbeatz recruits Bella Shmurda & Rayvanny for 'Wild Party'

Ms Banks releases new Afrobeats single

Ms Banks releases new Afrobeats single

Trending

Billboard announces Wizkid as longest charting African artist, 'Essence' as longest charting African song

Wizkid

"Wizkid and I have been friends for 15 years" Chris Brown says on new single with Wizkid

Chris Brown, Wizkid

Video Director, TG Omori slams Twitter influencer over Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' video

TG Omori, Daniel Regha

"I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir" Kizz Daniel says

Kizz Daniel