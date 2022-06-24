In a tweet on Friday June 24th 2022, Peter shared "No sleep! We are still awake here in the studio working! Get ready! Good/Evergreen music is comin,." he tweeted urging fans to expect new music from the famous duo soon.
Afrobeats legend P-Square teases new single
After over a year of getting back together, P-Square has assured fans they have new music coming.
At the peak of their careers which endured for several years, P-Square was one of the biggest acts in Afrobeats and African music. Their music swept the continent and their dance moves was greatly admired.
After over a decade of making timeless music, the twin brothers decided to split up despite pleas from fans and well meaning individuals.
After their unfortunate split, their respective solo careers didn't hit the heights they achieved as a team. And after years apart, the brothers got back together.
Since their celebrated return, fans have been waiting for the duo to go back to making the captivating music they are known for.
P-Square has finally revealed that they have new music coming and fans will surely be delighted to begin the second era of the legendary group whose talent took Afrobeats to a greater heights.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng