Ozee B drops heart break themed anthem titled 'Ex Man'

His inspiration was not just the desire but his natural love for good music and sound. In 2014 he released his hit single 'Omo Nomose', which means Beautiful in Child in Benin language under ICU Records in Toronto, Canada.
Ozee B is a Nigerian/Canadian who started out in the music industry as a sound engineer from the earlier years of his career in 2012-2014. He is a Benin born from Edo State living in Toronto, Canada. Through mixing and mastering music for many Afro Pop, Afrobeats, and Reggae artists he found the undying passion to create his own music with his own type of stream.
As a Nigerian artist from Benin-Edo State; he felt the need to captivate a bit of his dialect in his first single to give it a stamp of his own. From the release of the 'Try Me' on his debut album, the hit song was performed on many stages such as Afrofest, Carassauga, and the Suyanation Festival in Canada. He has also opened for artists such as Flavour, Davido, and Olamide, J Matins, and Bisa kdei between 2015 and 2019.
Through the many years in the music industry he has received much recognition from his community for his achievements in music and the arts.
In 2016, Ozee B was nominated in the Best Artist, Best Video, and Best Group/Label category at the African Entertainment Awards in Toronto, Canada which he walked away with the Best Group/Label.
In 2017, he was nominated for Best Video, Best Group, and Best African Artist categories at the Kilimandjaro Awards in Canada. In 2017 he was nominated in the Best African Artist category at the Black Canadian Music Awards which he walked away with Best African Artist.
Ozee B is currently signed to Ruffnodd Entertainment managed by the pioneer Afrobeat music legend Executive producer Ayo Jos-Ogbebor in Toronto, Canada.
His new single 'Ex Man' is a love themed heart break anthem that finds the artist talking about his ex who left him for someone else. This is definitely an anthem for heartbroken people.
STREAM 'Ex Man' HERE
