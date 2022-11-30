RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Oxlade taps Mayorkun for new single, 'Bad Boy'

Nigerian golden boy, Oxlade, releases a brand new single “Bad Boy,” featuring talented singer, Mayorkun. The song is Oxlade’s official release after the explosive success of “Ku Lo Sa - A COLORS SHOW.”

Over fast-paced Afrobeats-influenced Amapiano instrumental, Oxlade vocalises his imprudent outlook towards life on “Bad Boy,” stating that he lives without constraints. He sings with a poignant confidence and when you take a moment to listen to the story he’s telling you, you can tell that he’s practised self-acceptance, with a resounding commitment to growth. He has come a long way, building a fan base, falling short in every way that human beings do. At every moment, Oxlade has picked himself up and continued to push against the tide, earning a place in the avant garde class of Nigerian pop stars.

Oxlade has been on a trajectory all year, touring Africa, America and Europe extensively, building a connection with fans in different cities. As “Ku Lo Sa” is penetrating various markets across Africa and the globe, Oxlade is putting himself in front of the audience whether online or offline, leaving no stone unturned. With over 100 million streams on Spotify and 50 million views on YouTube, the silvery-voiced singer is primed for global takeover. He has a solid discography that has helped him gain ground in Africa, namely countries like Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Mauritius and Gambia.

Since he burst onto the scene, Oxlade has distinguished himself from his peers with his sonorous vocals and exceptional ability to weave catchy and memorable hooks. He has worked with various eminent acts like M.I, SDC, Sarkodie, Nailah Blackman, Stormzy and several others. He has been working tirelessly on his debut studio album, the album is an embodiment of the different phases of his journey so far, his emotions, insecurities and experiences. As he broadens his coast, he is keen on opening himself up to the world as a conscious creator.

“Bad Boy” serves as the leading single to the album. He taps Mayorkun for the singer’s Midas touch, and Mayorkun doesn’t fail to deliver a gripping verse, stringing English, Pidgin and Yoruba words to forge arresting lines. The song was produced, mixed and mastered by Magicsticks.

