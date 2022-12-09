Artist: Oxlade
Oxlade taps Camila Cabello for 'Kulosa' remix
Afrobeats star Oxlade has joined forces with international Cuban sensation Camila Cabello on the remix of his international smash hit 'Kulosa'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Song Title: Kulosa remix
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: December 9th, 2022
Producers: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 28 seconds
Features: 1 - Camila Cabello
Label: EPIC
Details/Takeaway: Oxlade taps proven international sensation Camila Cabello for the remix of his hit single 'Kulosa' as he seek to take it to the next level.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Afrobeats superstars R2Bees return with new single, 'Sun Mo Mi'
Mr. Eazi taps DJ Neptune, Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Minz for new single, 'See Something'
Exciting new talent Kold AF announces herself with impressive 2-track EP, 'Kold SZN'
Oxlade taps Camila Cabello for 'Kulosa' remix
Ajebo Hustlers drop new EP, 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101'
Rising sensation Young Infinix returns with new exciting music
Singer-producer Pheelz explains how church influenced his career choice
Celine Dion discloses battle with rare neurological disorder, postpones European tour
Progress: One Step At A Time [Pulse Interview]
ADVERTISEMENT