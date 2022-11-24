RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Oxlade features Mayorkun on new single 'Bad Boy'

Singing sensation Oxlade has released a new Amapiano single titled 'Bad Boy' on which he features Afrobeats star Mayorkun.

Oxlade feat Mayorkun - 'Bad Boy'
Oxlade feat Mayorkun - 'Bad Boy'

Artist: Oxlade

Song Title: Bad Boy

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: November 23rd, 2022

Producer: Magix

Song Art:

Oxlade feat Mayorkun - 'Bad Boy'
Oxlade feat Mayorkun - 'Bad Boy' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 49 seconds

Features: 1 - Mayorkun

Label: EPIC

Details/Takeaway: After dazzling listeners with his hit single 'Kulosa', Oxlade recruits Mayorkun for his new Amapiano single that offers his thrilling vocals and Mayorkun's swaggering delivery.

STREAM HERE

