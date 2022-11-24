Artist: Oxlade
Oxlade features Mayorkun on new single 'Bad Boy'
Singing sensation Oxlade has released a new Amapiano single titled 'Bad Boy' on which he features Afrobeats star Mayorkun.
Song Title: Bad Boy
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: November 23rd, 2022
Producer: Magix
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 49 seconds
Features: 1 - Mayorkun
Label: EPIC
Details/Takeaway: After dazzling listeners with his hit single 'Kulosa', Oxlade recruits Mayorkun for his new Amapiano single that offers his thrilling vocals and Mayorkun's swaggering delivery.
