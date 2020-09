Artist: Oxlade

Song Title: DKT

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro-Bashment, Afro&B

Album: TBA

Date of release: August 4, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: Spax

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: On a Bashment beat with Afro-pop essence, Oxlade makes solemn promises to a woman. Delivered in English and Pidgin, Oxlade can be proud of his own pengame on this song.

You can play the song below;