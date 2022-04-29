Artist: Oxag
Oxag releases debut single 'Finish Work'
Oxag's music career begins with his debut single 'Finish Work.'
Recommended articles
Song Title: Finish Work
Genre: Afro-Pop
Date of Release: April 29, 2022
Producer: TBD
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 30 seconds
Features: 0 -
Label: 1 Shrine Mgmt / Sound Genie
Details/Takeaway: Nigerian singer, Osag Osag best known as Osag kicks off his musical journey with this beautiful piece tagged 'Finish Work.'
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng