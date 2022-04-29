RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Oxag releases debut single 'Finish Work'

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Oxag's music career begins with his debut single 'Finish Work.'

Osag
Osag

Artist: Oxag

Recommended articles

Song Title: Finish Work

Genre: Afro-Pop

Date of Release: April 29, 2022

Producer: TBD

Song Art:

Osag - Finish Work
Osag - Finish Work Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 30 seconds

Features: 0 -

Label: 1 Shrine Mgmt / Sound Genie

Details/Takeaway: Nigerian singer, Osag Osag best known as Osag kicks off his musical journey with this beautiful piece tagged 'Finish Work.'

STREAM HERE

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Victony, AV, Young Jonn, Skiibii and more

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Victony, AV, Young Jonn, Skiibii and more

Burna Boy has confirmed the release date for his new album 'Love, Damini'

Burna Boy has confirmed the release date for his new album 'Love, Damini'

AV continues to shine in new single 'Jiggy'

AV continues to shine in new single 'Jiggy'

Iguocho renders emotive romance in her new single '143'

Iguocho renders emotive romance in her new single '143'

Young Jonn taps Davido for 'Dada' remix

Young Jonn taps Davido for 'Dada' remix

Oxag releases debut single 'Finish Work'

Oxag releases debut single 'Finish Work'

Here are the top 10 trending moments from Burna Boy's show at the Madison Square Garden

Here are the top 10 trending moments from Burna Boy's show at the Madison Square Garden

'Real men own up' - Yul Edochie says amid backlash over new marriage

'Real men own up' - Yul Edochie says amid backlash over new marriage

Watch Bimbo Akintola and Funsho Adeolu in ‘Ruth’ short film

Watch Bimbo Akintola and Funsho Adeolu in ‘Ruth’ short film

Trending

Banky W replies Samklef over royalties claims on Wizkid's 'Pakurumo'

Banky W replies Samklef over royalties claims on Wizkid's 'Pakurumo'. [Punch]

Did Terri exit Wizkid's Starboy Records? [Pulse Exclusive]

Wizkid and Terri (TheWestAfricanPilot)

Angelique Kidjo makes Burna Boy blush with lavish praises in new video

Burna Boy and Angelique Kidjo (NotJustOk)

Ayra Starr performs 'Bloody Samaritan' remix with Koffee at Coachella

Ayra Starr performs 'Bloody Samaritan' remix with Koffee at Coachella. [Instagran:culturecustodian]