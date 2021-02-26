Over 500 African artistes sign up for Djooky online music contest

With the Season Finale set to hold from February 28 - 29, 2021, the Djooky brand across Africa has become a reality set in stone with a record-breaking 566 nominations across Africa's top three countries, including Nigeria with 218 entries, Ghana, 101 entries and 84 entries from South Africa. A total of 83 African artistes, with 3 Nigerians, make up the continental finalists.

Now you can get to vote for your preferred artiste and the artistes are also at liberty to ask their fans to vote for their song to help them win the main prize. Artistes' fans and the public can be a part of this as well and test their skills in spotting the next global hit, supporting your country in this epoch-making global event. Become a Top Expert, enjoy original music from all corners of the world and most importantly, win a prize as the world's best hit predictor.

The voting steps are straightforward; to listen to music and vote for your favourite tracks, you first need to register either via the Djooky website or app. Once registered you can use the Djooky app to stream tracks and cast your votes in the contest by using the app's virtual currency — ‘Voting Points (VPs)', which are the means of supporting a track in the Djooky Music Awards.

It is worthy of note that all registered users are credited with 100 ‘Voting Points' for each round of the competition, which can then be used to vote for the songs in each round of the competition and you can redistribute them across different tracks as much as you like up until the end of the round.

Based on the number of VPs, the top 3 entries from the national and continental competitions go through each round – in the global round, the nominated panel of judges award 50% of the total vote.

Remember that the winner of the global round each season receives $10,000 in cash and a recording session at Capitol Studios, Los Angeles, post-lockdown while the first runner up gets a cash prize of $5,000 and third prize is $2,000.What are you waiting for? Get voting and be instrumental in choosing the next online music superstar!

ABOUT DJOOKY MUSIC AWARDS

The Djooky Music Awards is an attempt to democratize and decentralize the music industry globally. We want to create fairer opportunities for musicians who are struggling to break through the power structures which currently exist. In DMA, the power is with the people who decide which song wins over their hearts.

