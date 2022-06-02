Orijinal Night: How Brymo thrilled Ibadan in sing along tour

Pulse Nigeria

The deeply rooted Afro-soul singer took fans on a journey into his world through the soul-striking performances of his rich catalogue at the at the Orijinal night dropping deep messages about love, heartbreaks, hope, despair, struggles, victory, life, and experiences through his highly accepted tracks including Alajo Somolu, Meji meji, Heya, Aleluya Meje among others.

Speaking at the sold-out concert, the Assistant Brand Manager, Mainstream Spirits portfolio, Guinness Nigeria, Roland Akpe, said: "Brymo is unique as his deeply rooted songwriting and lyrics leaves an elevated impression on the minds of his listeners. This is the same our well-blended, premium quality Orijin variants leaves a lasting impression on the palate of Brymo’s bold distinctiveness from the usual sound landscape while thriving on deep metaphors and proverbs, all harvested from his roots, blends perfectly with the Boldness and connectedness to one’s root that the Orijin brand stands for”.

“Brymo’s music stands out and is enjoyed by true Orijinals. This is why we derive joy in bringing this unique orijinal night experience to our consumers in the country's largest city”, he concluded.

For more information on the Brand’s active involvement on music industry support and more information about the Abuja leg of the Sing Along Tour scheduled for Abuja on the 10th of June, follow @orijin_nigeria on Instagram or https://www.facebook.com/orijinNigeria.

You can also keep up with the hashtags for more information – #BolderByNature #OrijinxBrymo #StayOrijinal.

