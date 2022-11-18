RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Orezi returns with new catchy tune, 'No Advise Me'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats sensation Orezi has returned with a new single titled 'No Advise Me'.

Song Title: No Advise Me

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 18th, 2022

Producer: Banana Boy

Song Art:

Length: 2 minutes 58 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: GehnGehn Music Empire

Details/Takeaway: Orezi is one of the talents whose music caused quite a stir in the Afrobeats scene and he returns with a new single which offers a reminder of his talent. 'No Advice Me' is a feel-good Afrobeats single in which Orezi demands that he be left to live his life the way he pleases.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

