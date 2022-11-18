Artist: Orezi
Orezi returns with new catchy tune, 'No Advise Me'
Afrobeats sensation Orezi has returned with a new single titled 'No Advise Me'.
Song Title: No Advise Me
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: November 18th, 2022
Producer: Banana Boy
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 58 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: GehnGehn Music Empire
Details/Takeaway: Orezi is one of the talents whose music caused quite a stir in the Afrobeats scene and he returns with a new single which offers a reminder of his talent. 'No Advice Me' is a feel-good Afrobeats single in which Orezi demands that he be left to live his life the way he pleases.
