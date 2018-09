news

Orezi has released the visuals to 'Weke.'

Orezi follows up his catchy new single ‘Weke’ with a fun video. Directed by Paul Gambit, the video is bright and colourful; from the set and props, to the costumes.

In true dancehall spirit, Orezi doesn’t hesitate to show off some of his classic moves. A special treat is seeing Daddy Showkey make a cameo appearance and dancing with the Gehn Gehn Music Entertainment artiste.