RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Orezi confirms new collaboration with Wizkid

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Orezi has confirmed a new collaboration with Wizkid.

Orezi and Wizkid
Orezi and Wizkid

Nigerian musician Esegine Allen, better known as Orezi, has hinted at a collaboration with Wizkid on his verified Twitter page.

Recommended articles

Orezi previously collaborated with Wizkid and Timaya on a Kiddominant-produced track titled 'Ogede' from his 2015 album 'The Gehn Gehn.' This was a year after collaborating with Wizkid on Del B's 'You Garrit' remix.

Orezi revealed a new collaboration with Wizkid on his Twitter page hours ago, around the same time the Starboy Entertainment boss confirmed finishing his fifth studio album 'More Love Less Ego.'

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ireti Doyle slams Niyi Akinmolayan over tweet tackling 'Influencer Actors'

Ireti Doyle slams Niyi Akinmolayan over tweet tackling 'Influencer Actors'

Orezi confirms new collaboration with Wizkid

Orezi confirms new collaboration with Wizkid

Pete Davidson bids farewell to 'SNL' with final appearance

Pete Davidson bids farewell to 'SNL' with final appearance

Progress takes home N100m Prize after winning Nigerian Idol Season 7

Progress takes home N100m Prize after winning Nigerian Idol Season 7

Broda Shaggi wins best actor in a comedy at AMVCA 2022

Broda Shaggi wins best actor in a comedy at AMVCA 2022

I spent N30 million of my money, producers couldn't afford me - Caroline Danjuma on RHOL

I spent N30 million of my money, producers couldn't afford me - Caroline Danjuma on RHOL

'Be careful who you have your child with, you may be digging your grave' - BBNaija's Tega

'Be careful who you have your child with, you may be digging your grave' - BBNaija's Tega

2022 Headies Award nomination list set for release on May 24

2022 Headies Award nomination list set for release on May 24

Wizkid announces completion of new album More Love Less Ego

Wizkid announces completion of new album "More Love Less Ego"

Trending

DaBaby had to ‘pay the whole airport’ in Nigeria in order to leave

DaBaby

List of winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards [Full List]

Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Kanye West and Drake. [Photos - courtesy]. Full List of Winners at the 2022, Billboard Music Awards

Chris Brown set to feature Wizkid on new album, 'Breezy'

Chris Brown and Wizkid

Kizz Daniel’s “Buga” featuring Tekno Debuts at No. 1, Camidoh’s “Sugarcane (Remix)” Rises to No. 4

Kizz Daniel and Tekno