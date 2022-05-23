Nigerian musician Esegine Allen, better known as Orezi, has hinted at a collaboration with Wizkid on his verified Twitter page.
Orezi confirms new collaboration with Wizkid
Orezi has confirmed a new collaboration with Wizkid.
Recommended articles
Orezi previously collaborated with Wizkid and Timaya on a Kiddominant-produced track titled 'Ogede' from his 2015 album 'The Gehn Gehn.' This was a year after collaborating with Wizkid on Del B's 'You Garrit' remix.
Orezi revealed a new collaboration with Wizkid on his Twitter page hours ago, around the same time the Starboy Entertainment boss confirmed finishing his fifth studio album 'More Love Less Ego.'
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng